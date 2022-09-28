Centre Bans Popular Front of India and Its Affiliates for Five Years Under UAPA

The ban comes shortly after NIA, in a joint operation with other central agencies, raided PFI's offices and members' residences across the country for allegedly supporting terror activities.
After two rounds of nationwide raids in a multi-agency operation led by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Union government on Wednesday, 28 September, banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and all its associates and affiliates under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for a period of five years.
As per the order by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), "The Central Government hereby declares the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates or fronts including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation Kerala as an "unlawful association."
At least 250 people linked to the PFI have been taken into custody.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
