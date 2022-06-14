CBI Court Reserves Order on Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's Bail Plea

Senior Advocate N Hariharan had argued on behalf of Jain that his client had been in judicial custody after interrogation for 13 days, adding that no case of money laundering had been made out against the minister as legal requirements remained unfulfilled.

"There is no possibility of Jain running away. He went out of India during the investigation and came back. There is no possibility of tampering with the evidence. And lastly, there is no complaint of threats to witnesses. Agency has registered the statement of witnesses," the advocate said.

He also added that the land involved in the case was purchased by companies which were not controlled by Jain as he had a very small share in them, emphasising that companies and shareholders were separate entities.

Hariharan also said that his client was suffering from sleep apnea.

"The trust about which ED is talking about, my client had resigned from them before check period of 2015-2017. He has nothing to do with those trusts. Apart from that, he is suffering from sleep apnea," he said, as per ANI.