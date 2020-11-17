CBI Arrests UP Govt Engineer for Alleged Child Sexual Assault

An anti-rape protest. Image used for representational purposes. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint)

CBI officials said that the abused children, who are between 5 and 16 years old, came from three districts across the state – Banda, Chitrakoot and Hamirpur, reported NDTV .

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a junior engineer of the Uttar Pradesh government for sexually abusing over 50 children across a 10-year period and circulating child sex abuse material on the darknet.

The NDTV report further stated that the accused was arrested from Banda and will be produced before the court. CBI officials also suspect that he may not have been operating alone.

On conducting raids at the accused's residence, the CBI discovered eight mobile phones, around 8 lakh rupees in cash, sex toys, a laptop and other digital evidence, including a large volume of child sexual abuse material.

During the course of the investigation the accused told the agency that he bribed the children with mobiles phone and other electronic gadgets so that they keep silent.

Data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in January this year showed that over 100 children are sexually abused in India every day. This number is a 22 percent jump from the previous year.

(With inputs from NDTV)