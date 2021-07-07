Kiren Rijiju Takes Over Crucial Law Ministry After Cabinet Reshuffle

(Photo: PTI)
Kiren Rijiju, who was promoted to the rank of a Cabinet minister on Wednesday, 7 July, during PM Narendra Modi's overhaul of his Council of Ministers, has been made the new Minister of of Law and Justice.
Before the Cabinet reshuffle, Rijiju had been serving as Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Youth Affairs as well as Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Ayush portfolios.
Rijiju, who holds a law degree from Delhi University’s Faculty of Law, was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014. He was re-elected as an MP from Arunachal Pradesh West constituency in 2019.
Soon after taking oath, he thanked the Prime Minister on Twitter saying that he would worked “dedicatedly to fulfill PM Modi’s vision”.
Professor SP Singh Baghel will be the Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice.
Before Rijiju took over the law ministry, it was being headed by Ravi Shankar Prasad who tendered his resignation on Wednesday, ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle. Prasad notably has not been given a position in the rejigged Cabinet.
