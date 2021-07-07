Kiren Rijiju Takes Over Crucial Law Ministry After Cabinet Reshuffle

Kiren Rijiju, who was promoted to the rank of a Cabinet minister on Wednesday, 7 July, during PM Narendra Modi's overhaul of his Council of Ministers, has been made the new Minister of of Law and Justice.

Before the Cabinet reshuffle, Rijiju had been serving as Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Youth Affairs as well as Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Ayush portfolios.

Rijiju, who holds a law degree from Delhi University’s Faculty of Law, was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014. He was re-elected as an MP from Arunachal Pradesh West constituency in 2019.