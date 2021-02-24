Cabinet Okays President’s Rule in Puducherry Days After Govt Falls

The Union Cabinet has approved a proposal to impose President’s Rule in Puducherry, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday, 24 February. The minister said that the decision had been taken since no party had stepped forward to stake claim to form the government in the Union territory in the midst of a political crisis.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had submitted his resignation to Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday, minutes after his government fell in the Union territory. His resignation has also since been accepted by President Ram Nath Kovind.

On Monday, the ruling Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) coalition had failed to prove its majority in the Assembly. Five MLAs from the Congress and one from the DMK had resigned the last week.