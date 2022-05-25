By-Elections to 3 Lok Sabha, 7 Assembly Seats on 23 June: EC

Image for representational purposes.
The Election Commission said on Wednesday, 25 May, that by-elections to three Lok Sabha and seven Assembly seats across six states will be conducted on 23 June.
The three Lok Sabha seats are Azamgarh and Rampur in UP – which were recently vacated by Samajwadi Party leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mohd Azam Khan, respectively, after winning the Assembly elections – and Sangrur in Punjab – which was vacated by Bhagwant Mann when he became the state chief minister after AAP's win in the Assembly elections.
The seven vacant Assembly seats where by-election will be held are Rajinder Nagar in Delhi, Mandar in Jharkhand, Atmakur in Andhra Pradesh, and Agartala, Town Bordowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar in Tripura.
The Rajinder Nagar seat was vacated by Raghav Chadha of the AAP who became a Rajya Sabha member from Punjab recently.
