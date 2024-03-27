Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Movie Review: A Misunderstood Man or a Mastermind?

"Verbosity is the enemy of a good script." If only Randeep Hooda had made sense of this adage, he could have saved his film – Swatantrya Veer Savarkar from sinking into an ocean of rhetoric. That is not to take away from the fact that Hooda did a commendable acting job and played an impressive first-time director.

Cinema, as an artistic medium, is how a filmmaker channelises his/her vision and censoring or banning a film or a book representing a contrarian point of view, does more harm than good. I am unbothered by the political leanings of a said filmmaker as long as I'm entertained by what he has to offer in terms of storytelling. And then this is where Hooda's film takes a beating.