BJP’s Hat-Trick in Assam: What Worked for Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma?

As the counting of votes continues, a clear pattern has emerged in Assam. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is clearly set to retain Assam with a resounding victory, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is slated for the second term.

The pattern also validates most exit polls for the Assam Assembly elections 2026 which had projected a clear return of the BJP-led government under CM Sarma, forecasting a comfortable majority in the 126-seat Assembly.

The BJP-led NDA was predicted to secure a landslide poll triumph by winning between 88 and 100 seats, per Axis My India exit poll.