BJP-Led NDA Maintains Commanding Lead In Assam Assembly Polls

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The counting of votes for the Assam Assembly elections began on 4 May 2026, following a single-phase polling held on 9 April. Early trends indicate the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance is leading in a majority of the 126 constituencies, while the Congress-led alliance is trailing. Voter turnout was recorded at over 85%, with several high-profile candidates contesting in key seats across the state.
According to Hindustan Times, the NDA was leading in 81 seats in the initial rounds, while the Congress alliance was ahead in 32 constituencies. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma established a lead in Jalukbari, and the contest in Jorhat saw Gaurav Gogoi in a close battle. In Guwahati Central, BJP’s Vijay Kumar Gupta was ahead of Assam Jatiya Parishad’s Kunki Chowdhury, a first-time Gen Z candidate.
As reported by The Hindu, the NDA’s lead extended to 93 seats, with the BJP ahead in 74, Asom Gana Parishad in 10, and Bodoland Peoples’ Front in nine. The Congress was leading in 23 seats, and its allies Raijor Dal and AIUDF were ahead in one and two seats, respectively. Several ministers, including Ranoj Pegu and Ajanta Neog, maintained leads in their constituencies.
Coverage revealed that the majority mark in Assam’s 126-member Assembly is 64. The BJP is contesting for a third consecutive term, with Himanta Biswa Sarma seeking re-election from Jalukbari. The Congress-led opposition, including Raijor Dal and Assam Jatiya Parishad, is attempting to regain ground in several regions.
In-depth analysis showed that the delimitation process reduced Muslim-majority seats from approximately 35 to 24, impacting the All India United Democratic Front’s performance and consolidating Muslim votes towards Congress. The BJP’s performance in the tea tribe belt and Bodo-dominated areas remains crucial for its majority.
“The Bharatiya Janata Party is confident that its government is going to be formed for the third time, and all its candidates will win by a very good margin,” said Vijay Gupta, BJP candidate from Guwahati Central.
Constituency-wise results as detailed include Himanta Biswa Sarma leading in Jalukbari, Hitendra Nath Goswami ahead in Jorhat, and Ajanta Neog maintaining her position in Golaghat. The BJP also led in key urban and rural seats, while Congress showed strength in select constituencies such as Barkhola and Sorbhog.
Counting was conducted at 40 centres across 35 districts, with enhanced security measures in place as trends emerged. The Election Commission deployed Central Armed Police Forces and additional police personnel to ensure the safety of the process and the electronic voting machines.
Voter turnout was notably high, with female participation slightly surpassing male turnout as updates indicated. The final outcome will determine whether the BJP secures a third term or if the Congress-led alliance can stage a comeback in Assam.
“This is just the beginning, we will see how the counting is going on in the entire State, and we will keep an eye on every vote being counted properly in every round,” said Gaurav Gogoi, Congress candidate from Jorhat.
Key contests in Dispur, Sivasagar, and Guwahati Central drew significant attention as results were updated. The outcome in these constituencies is expected to influence the overall political landscape in Assam for the next five years.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.