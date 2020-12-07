BJP’s Sushil Kumar Modi Elected Unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on Monday, 7 December. He had filed his nomination last week.
Since the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has majority in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, his election to the Upper House was regarded as a mere formality, reported PTI.
Though the election was scheduled on 14 December, Sushil Modi was declared elected unopposed on the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers.
Shyam Nandan Prasad, a lone independent candidate, had also filed his nomination papers, which were rejected during scrutiny as they were not supported by at least 10 members of the 243-strong Assembly as proposers, poll officials told PTI.
The Rajya Sabha Assembly seat was recently left vacant after the demise of former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.
(With inputs from PTI)
