BJP MPs Give ‘Breach of Privilege’ Notice Against Rahul Gandhi

BJP MPs on Friday, 12 February moved a breach of privilege notice against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha and also demanded stringent action against him for contempt of the House.

Gandhi, along with his party members, observed two-minute silence in the House without the permission of the Chair. BJP's Chief Whip Rakesh Singh and MP Sanjay Jaiswal moved the notice.

Singh said that the traditions and dignity of the House should be maintained and no House in any country will accept such acts.

"Whatever Rahul speaks inside the House has no fact or evidence behind it. He says things that can break the country," he said.

Singh said that there should be a strong action against Rahul Gandhi for contempt of the House and breach of privilege so that in future no one can play with the dignity of the House.