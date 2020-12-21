Will Send Divorce Notice: BJP MP Saumitra After Wife Joins TMC

Soon after Sujata Mondal announced her decision to join TMC, BJP MP Saumitra Khan said that his wife made a “big mistake” and said he will soon send her a divorce notice, reported Indian Express.

During a press conference, the BJP MP broke down and appealed to his wife to remove ‘Khan’ from her surname.

“I give you full freedom. This is my appeal to you to remove my surname ‘Khan’ from your name,” said Khan.



He further added: “They (TMC) cut your power supply, there were threats of attack on you… Your job was snatched by Mamata Banerjee or Abhishek Banerjee. At that point of your life, I kept the promise I made to you, transferred 50 percent of my salary to your account every month… so that you don’t have to ask for it… Now you have joined hands with those who had harmed you in past,” Indian Express quoted Saumitra Khan as saying.