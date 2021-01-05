BJP MLA Yatnal’s Attacks on K’taka CM Yediyurappa – A Ploy by RSS?

Yatnal is an MLA from the Vijayapura constituency. Even though a low-key figure in state politics, he was the Minister of State for Textile from 2002 to 2003 and Minister of State for Railways from 2003 to 2004 in the Vajpayee government.

In the current context, more than his past, his caste is of importance. Yatnal is a member of the Panchamasali community, which is the largest subsect within the various subcastes of the Lingayat community. He also comes from north Karnataka, which has a large concentration of Lingayats.

The last time he had created controversy was in October this year, when he claimed Yediyurappa won’t be chief minister for long. The timing of his statement was peculiar. It came just days after a prominent leader of the Panchamasali community demanded a change in their reservation status.

The Panchamasali community has been claiming they were not getting enough benefits of the reservation under Section 3B and they have been asking to be included in the Section 2A of the reservation list, which provides 15 percent reservation for 102 castes.