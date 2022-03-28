No-Confidence Motion Against PM Imran Khan Tabled in Pakistan National Assembly

Pakistan's Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif tabled a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly on Monday, 28 March.
This comes amid a rebellion within Pakistan's ruling party, with around two dozen lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) coming out against PM Khan.
As per the rules of the National Assembly, from the day the resolution is tabled, it "shall not be voted upon before the expiry of three days, or later than seven days." The House will begin a debate on the motion on Thursday.
Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said that the fate of the Opposition's no-confidence resolution against the prime minister would be decided by 31 March, Dawn reported. He also called the Opposition's campaign against Khan "a conspiracy to weaken Pakistan."
Three major coalition allies – the PML-Q, the Balochistan Awami Party, and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, which have a combined strength of 17 MNAs – are yet to announce which side they will pick during the vote. As per reports, negotiations between these parties and both the PTI and the Opposition are ongoing.
The Opposition has claimed that Khan had failed to steer the country out of a deep-rooted economic crisis and check inflation, which had soared to 13 percent in January this year.
Khan, formerly a cricketer, had formed the PTI in 1996. He had risen to power in 2018, after he campaigned for a 'Naya Pakistan' with the backing of the country's military.
Pakistan's Opposition, on Monday, also submitted a no-confidence motion against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the Punjab Assembly, Dawn reported.
A delegation of senior lawmakers submitted the no-trust motion against Buzdar with Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti.
Soon after this, Buzdar tendered his resignation, Pakistan media reported.
(With inputs from IANS.)
