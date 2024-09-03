In Video From MP, BJP Leaders Claim They Captured Booths, Cast Multiple Votes

(Before you read this, here's a personal appeal. If you like our journalism, support us by becoming a member. Your support will help us continue to tell stories that matter to you.)

A delegation from the Congress party in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar, on Monday, 2 September, called on the District Collector to act on a purported video showing two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders claiming that "they did not allow Congress polling agents to sit at multiple booths in the district" and that one of them "cast 15 bogus votes and could have been jailed for forgery" during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

The 37-second video, circulating on the social media platform X, shows BJP leaders and workers gathered to greet Member of Parliament (MP) from Sagar and party leader Lata Wankhede.

While arguing in the MP's presence, one person in the crowd claimed, "Lok Sabha ka chunaav hua. Maine aur humaari poori team ne Lateri mein Congress party ke polling agents nahi baithne diye 13 polling booths pe." (During the Lok Sabha election, my team and I did not let Congress party polling agents sit at at least 13 polling booths.)

In response, another person in the crowd said, "15 vote maine daalein hain. Farzi tareeke se matdaan humne kiya tha, jail jaate toh hum jaate." (I cast 15 votes. We committed forgery, and we could have been jailed for it.)