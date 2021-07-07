BJP Welcomes New Cabinet, Oppn Says 'Confession of Modi Govt's Failures'

Several ministers exited from the Union Cabinet to make way for 43 newcomers in a major Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, 7 July.

The newly-inducted who included several first-times MPs such as Bharati Pawar, Bishweswar Tudu, Shantanu Thakur, among others, and senior leaders like Narayan Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Jyotiraditya Scindia, were all welcomed with congratulatory messages on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “We will continue working to fulfill the aspirations of people and build a strong and prosperous India.”