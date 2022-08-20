Lakhs Expected To Attend 'Mahapanchayat' in Support of Shrikant Tyagi's Family

A mahapanchayat being organised by Tyagi community members is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 21 August, in Noida's Gejha village in support of the family of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shrikant Tyagi, who was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police for abusing and assaulting a woman.

Lakhs of people are estimated to show up for the event, the announcement of which was made by Mangeram Tyagi of the Sanyukt Tyagi Swabhiman Morcha.

While speaking to the press, he said that strict action should be taken against the police officials who have done injustice to Shrikant Tyagi's family members, especially his wife Anu Tyagi.

He also demanded that the role of political leaders involved in the case must be investigated.