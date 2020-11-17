BJP Leader Jaisingrao Patil Resigns Alleging Party Neglected Him

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Jaisingrao Gaikwad Patil tendered his resignation from the party

"I was not happy with the party leadership continuously neglecting me for over 10 years. So I have resigned from the party," says Jaisingrao Gaikwad Patil to news agency, ANI.

Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jaisingrao Gaikwad Patil tenders his resignation from the party. He sent his resignation letter to Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil in the morning of Tuesday, 17 November.

“I am willing to work for the party, but the party is not giving me chance, hence I took this step,” Gaikwad Patil, told PTI.

In his letter to Chandrakant Patil, Jaisingrao Gaikwad Patil said he was resigning from the state BJP unit and the primary membership of the party.

“I don’t want to be a Member of Parliament or a Member of the Legislative Assembly now. I wish to work for strengthening the party and I am asking for such responsibility since a decade. But still, the party didn’t give me a chance. The party doesn’t want those who have made efforts to raise the party in the state,” he claimed, reported PTI.

BJP State President Chandrakant Patil is yet to make a statement on the issue.

