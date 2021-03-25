BJP Govt Insecure About Kejriwal: Sisodia on Passing of NCT Bill

A day after the Centre’s controversial Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, 24 March, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the move showed that the BJP government was feeling insecure about CM Arvind Kejriwal.

“People have started saying that Arvind Kejriwal can be an option to Modi. The Bill has been brought to stop Kejriwal from moving ahead,” Sisodia said, addressing a press conference on Thursday.

"Everyone is talking about the Modi model (of development). People are talking about how the Modi model is failing and that Arvind Kejriwal can be an alternate...Kejriwal doesn't do tokenism. That's why they have lost sleep over it," Sisodia added.