BJP Ahead of Cong in India Today-Axis Exit Polls for MP Bypolls

The India Today-Axis exit polls predicted that the BJP will secure 26-18 seats in the Madhya Pradesh bypolls, while the Congress may get 10 to 12 seats.

The India Today-Axis exit polls predicted that the BJP will secure 26-18 seats in the Madhya Pradesh bypolls, while the Congress may get 10 to 12 seats. Additionally, one seat has also been predicted for the Mayawati-led BSP.

Bypolls across 10 states in 54 assembly seats were held on 7 November along with the third and final phase of Bihar state assembly elections. These include eight in Gujarat, seven in Uttar Pradesh, two in Odisha and Nagaland each and one in Haryana, Chhattisgarh and Telangana each, but the bulk of the seats were in Madhya Pradesh where 28 seats were left vacant due to the defection of former Congress MLAs to BJP.