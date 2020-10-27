Bihar Polls: Sonia Gandhi Urges People to Vote for Grand Alliance

Just one day before Bihar goes to poll for the first phase on 28 October, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi released a video message and urged the people of Bihar to vote for Magathbandhan. The Congress chief asked Biharis to vote against the government whose “actions and intentions are questionable.” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared the video message on Twitter.

Slamming the government, she further stated that the government is high on power and its ego, and the current state government has gone astray. “Labourers are helpless, farmers are anxious and youth are disappointed. Public is with Congress Mahagatbandhan and it is the call of Bihar,” said Sonia Gandhi.

Talking about minority issues, Sonia said: “Dalits and Mahadalits have been left in a poor condition. Backward sections of society are also victims of this plight. The voice of the people of Bihar is with the Congress Mahagabandhan. This is the call of Bihar today,” Sonia Gandhi stated.

The Congress chief added that the government in Bihar and at the Centre are “bandi government”. “They only know demonetisation, lockdown, economic crisis, trade-off, unemployment crisis, thus the people of Bihar are ready for a new change against the ‘bandi government.’”

Talking about unemployment crisis in Bihar, the Congress chief said: “Bihar has skilful people, they have strength, power of construction, but unemployment, migration, inflation, starvation have given them tears.”

“Policy and governments cannot be created on the basis of fear and crime. Bihar is a mirror of India, a hope. Bihar is the pride of India,” she added. Sonia Gandhi concluded her message by saying: “Bihar is known for its knowledge. I appeal Bihar voters to vote for Mahagathbandhan; to vote for change.”

Bihar will go to polls on 28 October, 3 and 7 November. The results will be declared on 10 November.