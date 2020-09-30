Bihar Polls: Devendra Fadnavis Appointed BJP’s Election In-Charge


The decision, effective immediately, was announced on Wednesday, 30 September.
File image of former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. | (Photo: PTI)
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis has been appointed the party's election in-charge for the upcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly elections.

The decision, effective immediately, was announced on Wednesday, 30 September, after BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda made the appointment.

Meanwhile, a crucial meeting over the upcoming polls is underway at Nadda’s residence, ANI reported. Home Minister Amit Shah, Fadnavis and Bhupendra Yadav are reportedly present at the meeting.

