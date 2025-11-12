Bihar Elections: 9/10 Exit Polls Predict Big NDA Win, BJP May Get More Seats

After the second phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections concluded on Tuesday, 11 November, the exit polls were released. Most exit polls are predicting that the NDA is likely to come back to power in the state.

Elections in Bihar were held in two phases for a total of 243 seats. In the first phase, voter turnout was 65%, and in the second phase, it was 67%. The results will be announced on 14 November.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, the RJD won 75 seats, the BJP won 74, the JD(U) won 43, the Congress won 19, the CPI(ML) won 12, and one seat was won by an Independent candidate.