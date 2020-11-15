Suspense Over Dy CM Post in Bihar; Sushil Modi Likely to Step Down

Sushil Modi in a cryptic tweet hinted that he will not be continuing as the deputy chief minister of the state. The Quint Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi. | (File Photo: IANS) Politics Sushil Modi in a cryptic tweet hinted that he will not be continuing as the deputy chief minister of the state.

As the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to form the government in Bihar after staking claim at the Governer’s house on Sunday, 15 November, suspense over who will be the next deputy chief minister of the state is building fast. Speculation over a new deputy CM is rife after a cryptic tweet by the outgoing deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi said he will fulfil whatever responsibilities he is given in the future.

Who Will Be The Next Deputy Chief Minister?

Amid speculations of Sushil Kumar Modi stepping down, names of Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi have come up as contenders for the post. Sushil Modi in his tweets congratulated Tarkishore Prasad on being elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party, and Renu Devi on being elected as the deputy leader, thus hinting that the BJP might be mulling the idea of having two deputy CMs in the state, a model similar to that of Uttar Pradesh. According to several reports, another contender for the post is Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal who is currently serving as a member of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust.

‘Will Let You Know,’ Says Rajnath Singh