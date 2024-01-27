'INDIA Bloc on Verge of Breaking': JD(U)'s KC Tyagi Amid Talks of Nitish's Exit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@INCIndia)
Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on Saturday, 27 January, said, "INDIA alliance is on the verge of breaking due to the irresponsible and obstinate attitude of Congress."
The statement comes amid speculation about JD(U) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar breaking the Congress-Rashrtiya Janata Dal-JD(U) alliance in the state, and join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance .
Where did this talk of Kumar's exit begin?
While addressing the rally, Kumar criticised dynastic politics, saying the JD(U) followed the path shown by Thakur by not promoting anyone from their families in the party ranks.
The comment was seen as a potshot on RJD, an ally of the JD(U) in Bihar's Mahagathbandhan government, in which former CM Lalu Yadav's sons are ministers. Lalu Yadav's younger son Tejashwi Yadav is the Deputy Chief Minister and the elder son Tej Pratap Yadav is a minister in the state cabinet. The RJD chief's eldest daughter Misa Bharti is a Rajya Sabha member.
Acharya wrote on X, "Often, people cannot see their own shortcomings but continue to throw mud at others with impudence... What outrage will there be when someone undeserving is given prominence? Who can question the method when there is deceit in one's own intentions?”
Acharya subsequently deleted the tweets, but it had cause quite a ripple in Bihar politics by then.
Bihar BJP leader Nikhil Anand stepped into the fray and asked Acharya to apologise for her words. “These are like an arrow released from the bow,” Anand wrote.
If it takes place, this will be Nitish Kumar's second "homecoming" to the NDA after parting ways, just before the 2014 Lok Sabha election, in 2013 and again in 2022, after winning state elections in 2020.
This will be his third divorce with the RDJ, a friend turned foe:
The 1994 split to form the Samata Party
Ditching the MGB (Mahagathbandhan) government in 2017 to join the NDA
And the much anticipated 2024 return to the NDA just before the 2024 election
(This is a developing copy. It will be updated with more details.)