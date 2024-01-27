'INDIA Bloc on Verge of Breaking': JD(U)'s KC Tyagi Amid Talks of Nitish's Exit

Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on Saturday, 27 January, said, "INDIA alliance is on the verge of breaking due to the irresponsible and obstinate attitude of Congress."

The statement comes amid speculation about JD(U) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar breaking the Congress-Rashrtiya Janata Dal-JD(U) alliance in the state, and join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance .

Where did this talk of Kumar's exit begin?