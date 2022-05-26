'What Will Happen to Childbirth?' Nitish Kumar Makes Homophobic Remark at Event

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
(Photo: PTI)
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, 24 May, made homophobic remarks while condemning the dowry system during an event in Patna. Stating that there was nothing worse than asking for a dowry to marry a woman, Kumar asked what would happen to childbirth if a "man gets married to another man."
Kumar made these comments while inaugurating a newly-constructed hostel for girls in the state's capital, Patna.
He also added that he would agree to attend a wedding only if the marriage had no dowry involved. "I have already said that I would attend a marriage only if it was declared that dowry was not taken," Kumar said.
Speaking at the girls' hostel's inauguration, the Bihar CM said that in his younger days, there were no girls in colleges.
"In our times there used to be no girls in the colleges. How bad it felt. But today, girls are in every field be it medical or engineering," he said.
Kumar added that several initiatives had been undertaken by his government to empower women.
(With inputs from ANI.)