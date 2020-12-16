Bihar Cabinet Approves Proposal of Free COVID-19 Vaccines for All

At their first meeting since the constitution of the newly formed government, the Bihar state Cabinet on Tuesday, 15 December, approved a proposal to provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all the people of the state, PTI reported.

The proposal to provide free COVID vaccines was part of “Saat Nishchay Part-2", the second part of seven resolves of the chief minister. These reportedly set forth the blueprint for governance of the state, taking off from Kumar’s previous tenure. The vaccine is one of the health components of this blueprint.

According to PTI, other points covered in the blueprint include upgrading educational institutions and economic empowerment of the youth through measures such as establishing a separate department for skill development as well as the setting up of "mega skill centres" and "tool rooms" across all 38 districts.