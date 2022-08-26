Bihar to Get New Speaker Today, RJD Leader Awadh Bihari Chaudhary Sole Candidate

RJD MLA Awadh Bihari Chaudhary flashes the victory sign after filing his nomination for the post of speaker of the Bihar Assembly on Thursday, 25 August.
(Photo: PTI)
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Awadh Bihari Chaudhary filed his nomination papers in the election for the post of Bihar Assembly speaker, which is scheduled to be held on Friday, 26 August.
Chaudhary had filed his papers on Thursday in the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, and several other members of the multi-party 'mahagathbandhan'.
"Bowing before majority, I resign as speaker," Sinha had said after initially refusing to resign.
Even while resigning, he created tensions by nominating Janata Dal (United) leader Narendra Narayan Yadav to be the interim speaker for the session instead of Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari. However, the government disregarded his choice and chose Hazari to preside over the session.
On the same day, the Bihar government proved its majority in a floor test with the support of 160 MLAs in the 243-member Assembly.
BJP MLAs had walked out of the state Assembly shortly before the trust vote began.
In a speech that lasted for around half an hour, Kumar said that he was "pressured" into becoming chief minister after the 2020 polls.
"After the 2020 polls, I was ready for a Chief Minister from the BJP since they had more MLAs. But there was serious pressure on me to continue as chief minister. They said you become chief minister. So, I finally agreed," the JD(U) chief said.
The move was condemned by several party leaders as a calculated one that was directed at undermining the RJD and JD(U)-led alliance's strength in the trust vote.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)