RJD Asks Party Workers to ‘Behave Well’ During Bihar Vote Count

Majority of the exit polls said that RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav was the most popular choice for the CM’s chair.

Image of Tejashwi Yadav used for representational purposes. | (Photo: Shruti Mathur / The Quint)

After the exit polls predicted that the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan will gain a majority in the Bihar Assembly elections, Tejashwi Yadav’s party on Sunday, 8 November, warned its workers and supporters to not to indulge in improper behaviour and maintain discipline on counting day – Tuesday, 10 November.

In a tweet, the party said, “Whatever be the result, we have to behave well, maintain peace. No worker should use colours, firecrackers etc. There should not be any indiscipline in the excitement of a victory.”

In another tweet, the RJD asked its workers to not to gather around Tejashwi Yadav’s home to respect his personal decision to celebrate his birthday on 9 November.

In its campaign, the Nitish Kumar-led Janta Dal (United) has repeatedly highlighted the law and order issues during the 15-year tenure of RJD.

Throughout the campaigning, the NDA alliance in Bihar made several references to “Jungle Raj” and warned people against it if the RJD comes to power.

