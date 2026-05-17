Madhya Pradesh High Court Declares Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque Site A Temple

The High Court’s judgment clarified that it was not a decision on the title of the property but rather a determination of the site’s religious character based on historical literature, architectural features, and the ASI survey. Analysis showed that the court found no evidence that the disputed area was Waqf property or that a mosque existed at the site prior to 1034 AD. The court also addressed concerns about the fairness of the ASI survey, stating that the process was conducted scientifically and impartially, with representatives from all parties present during the proceedings.