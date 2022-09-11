Directionless Leadership: Congress' Assam Pradesh Committee Gen Secy Quits Party

Credit: Facebook/Indian National Congress
Adding to the slew of resignations, General Secretary of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Kamrul Islam Choudhury, tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the Congress party on Sunday, 11 September.
In his letter to Congress Interim Chief Sonia Gandhi, Choudhury said that he was resigning due to the "directionless and confused leadership of Congress during the last few months."
He said that the "present instability" of the Congress party in Assam has left him with no reason to continue as a member of INC.
He also referred to the alleged cross voting of INC MLAs in presidential elections and the inaction of the party against the concerned MLAs and said that this has "demoralised" thousands of grassroots workers like him.
