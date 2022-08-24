Bengal Cattle Smuggling Case: TMC's Anubrata Mondal Sent to 14-Day Jail Custody

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal was on Wednesday, 24 August, sent to 14-day jail custody by the CBI Special Court in Asanol in connection with a cattle smuggling case.

Mondal, who is the ruling party's Birbhum district president, was previously under the CBI custody. His bail plea had been rejected on Saturday, as the central agency had appealed for an extension of the TMC leader’s custody stating that he could "influence witnesses and tamper evidence if granted bail."

Earlier on Wednesday morning, Mondal said he wanted a CBI probe into a threat letter against a judge of Asansol special CBI court who is hearing the alleged cattle smuggling case against him.