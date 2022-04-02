Bengal Bypolls: 26 Arrested for Rally Against TMC Candidate Babul Supriyo

However, the police disrupted the gathering and made the arrests even before the rally had started. Bose said, "It's a gross misuse of police power."

Another activist said: "Supriyo is a supporter of CAA and NRC. He is a communal person. Trinamool failed the secular people of Bengal."

The Ballygunge Assembly seat fell vacant after Subrata Mukherjee, who was a Cabinet minister in the Banerjee government, passed away in November 2021.

(With inputs from The Telegraph.)