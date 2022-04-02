Bengal Bypolls: 26 Arrested for Rally Against TMC Candidate Babul Supriyo

Trinamool Congress candidate Babul Supriyo.
(Photo: Facebook/Babul Supriyo)
The Kolkata Police arrested 26 people, including civil rights and anti-CAA activists, on Friday, 1 April, for allegedly gathering at Park Circus to take out a rally urging people not to vote for Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Babul Supriyo in the upcoming Ballygunge bypolls. They were released the same evening.
The former Union minister who had quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the TMC's candidate for the 12 April bypolls.
Prasenjit Bose, one of the organisers of the rally, told The Telegraph that the protesters had permission to conduct a rally in support of Independent candidate Swapan Adhikari and to urge the people of Ballygunge not to vote for Supriyo or the BJP.
However, the police disrupted the gathering and made the arrests even before the rally had started. Bose said, "It's a gross misuse of police power."
Another activist said: "Supriyo is a supporter of CAA and NRC. He is a communal person. Trinamool failed the secular people of Bengal."
The Ballygunge Assembly seat fell vacant after Subrata Mukherjee, who was a Cabinet minister in the Banerjee government, passed away in November 2021.
(With inputs from The Telegraph.)
