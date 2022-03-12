EC Announces Date For West Bengal, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Bihar Bypolls

Election Commission of India.
On 12 March, the Election Commission of India released a schedule for by-elections to fill vacancies in parliamentary and assembly constituencies in West Bengal, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Bihar.
The gazette notification will be issued on 17 March and the last date of nominations is 24 March.
The polling will take place on 12 April and the counting is set to take place on 16 April.
As per the Election Commission circular, the by-elections will be held to fill vacancies in Asansol and Ballygunge constituencies in West Bengal, Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh, Bochahan in Bihar and Kolhapur North in Maharashtra.