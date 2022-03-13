Mamata Banerjee Picks Shatrughan Sinha & Babul Supriyo for WB Bypolls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee named Shatrughan Sinha as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate for the bypolls in Asansol parliamentary seat and Babul Supriyo for the Ballygunge Assembly seat.

"Happy to announce on behalf of the All India Trinamool Congress that Sri Shatrughan Sinha, former Union Minister and famed actor, will be our candidate in Loksabha by-election from Asansol," Banerjee tweeted, announcing Sinha's candidature.

"Sri Babul Supriyo, former union minister and noted singer, will be our candidate in Vidhansabha by- election from Ballygunge. Jai Hind, Jai Bangla, Jai Ma- Mati- Manush!" the chief minister added in a follow-up tweet.