I Met Bal Thackeray & His 'Shadow' Thapa in 1998. He's Now Backing Eknath Shinde

Champa Singh Thapa with Bal Thackeray (left) and Eknath Shinde (right).
(Photo: The Quint)
On 27 September 1998, as a seven-year-old child, I had my first and only encounter with the late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, who was inaugurating my father, Rajendra Gole's second solo art exhibition at the Nehru Centre art gallery in Mumbai's Worli.
With the Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party coalition government in power at the time, Manohar Joshi being the chief minister, it was no hidden fact that the 'remote control' of the government was at 'Matoshree,' the Thackeray residence. Naturally, Nehru Centre was fortified with tight security and the who's who of the national and state media had flocked to the venue.
Around noon, Bal Thackeray reached the venue with his entire family – Uddhav, his wife Rashmi, nephew Raj, and his wife Sharmila. Right behind him, along with the rest of his family, was Thapa in a plain white shirt and trouser, who was looking closely at the box of pedas I held while welcoming him, clearly cautious of the edibles that were being offered to the Sena supremo.
Thapa followed Bal Thackeray like a shadow. Keeping people at a distance, giving him water, passing a napkin – Thapa was right by his side.
Through the years, every time we saw him around Bal Thackeray at any public event on TV, we'd go: "Arre Thapa!"
Exactly 24 years later, as I entered the newsroom and was told that 'Bal Thackeray's 'assistant' has joined the Shinde camp,' I immediately Googled, gasped and yelled: "Arre Thapa?!"
Bal Thackeray at Nehru Centre, Mumbai, September 1998.
Bal Thackeray at Nehru Centre, Mumbai, September 1998.
Bal Thackeray at Nehru Centre, Mumbai, September 1998.
Confidante, aide, assistant – for 27 years till the Sena patriarch's death in 2012, Thapa has been called many things while describing his relationship with Bal Thackeray. Helping Bal Thackeray walk while holding hands, making him comfortable in his seat as he appeared at public events, adjusting his kurtas and shawls as he waled or sat, picking up his calls whenever required and passing on the messages, serving him food and water – Thapa was one of the select few who was allowed to 'touch' Bal Thackeray.
Champa Singh Thapa with Bal Thackeray
Champa Singh Thapa (right) with Uddhav Thackeray at Bal Thackeray's funeral.
Naturally, Thapa joining the Shinde camp made headlines on Monday. At a Navratri event held in Thane, Thapa and Moreshwar Raje who had served Bal Thackeray at 'Matoshree' for almost three decades, joined the faction led by Shinde. Raje, responsible for attending phone calls at 'Matoshree' for Bal Thackeray, had spent at least 35 years with him.
With visuals of CM Shinde welcoming Thapa and Raje by offering them shawls and greeting them, every other headline in Maharashtra media described Thapa as Bal Thackeray's savli (shadow).
Eknath Shinde welcomed Champa Singh Thapa in his camp, Monday, 26 September.
"On this auspicious occasion of Navaratra, everyone is happy that (pandemic-related) restrictions on festivals have been lifted. There is huge enthusiasm which is the need of the hour," Shinde said, adding that the backing of Thapa and Raje had only added to the festive joy. Shinde said the duo decided to join his faction as he represents the "real" Shiv Sena and is taking forward the teachings of the Sena founder and Hindutva.
Thapa and Raje have no political significance. But for a cadre-based party like Shiv Sena, the bond between the central leadership and the party workers is more emotional than political, and the claim to the party's legacy cannot be made without citing a link with a Thackeray.
Back in 2019, many Thackeray loyalists openly accepted the most unnatural Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress alliance, just because a Thackeray (Uddhav) told them that they had been backstabbed by the BJP. "We just want to see Uddhav saheb as the CM," the cadre said back then.
Two-and-a-half years later, as Uddhav left CM's residence 'Varsha' following a rebellion and a coup by Eknath Shinde, it sent across the cadre the much-needed emotional shockwaves amid the political slugfest. Many party workers were seen weeping, demanding action against "traitor" Eknath Shinde and his supporters. Every subsequent address by Uddhav during the turmoil and after has been an emotional appeal to the cadre, more than a political one.
Just a week ago, for the first time in 56 years, a Thackeray had to fight a legal battle to acquire the Shivaji Park for its annual 'Dussehra Melava,' a Shiv Sena 'tradition' that was challenged by the Shinde camp and something that would make every Shiv Sainik uncomfortable.
As I heard the news on Tuesday, I immediately called my father to tell him about it. "What?!" he yelled in disbelief while wondering "what spell has Shinde cast on the cadre?" His sentiment reflects a huge political dilemma that Shiv Sainiks are currently facing. Three months on, the question 'Khari Shiv Sena konti?' (Which is the real Shiv Sena) still looms large on Maharashtra.
Political, legal, emotional – the war for Bal Thackeray and Shiv Sena's legacy is being fought by both camps fiercely on every possible front. In added trouble, the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed Uddhav Thackeray's appeal and paved way for the Election Commission to act on Shinde's appeal to be identified as the "real Shiv Sena" and acquire the bow and arrow party symbol. But amid all the politicking, the Shiv Sainiks are still in the lurch.
Given the circumstances, Thapa joining the Shinde camp will have no political repercussions, but it sends out a message to the divided cadre that even Bal Thackeray's 'shadow' has now joined hands with Shinde.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)