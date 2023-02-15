Why Are BJP & Congress Courting 'Godman' Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham?

Over the past few weeks, Dhirendra Krishna Shashtri – popular as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar – has caught the imagination of many a Hindi news channels.
Over the past few weeks, Dhirendra Krishna Shashtri – popularly known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar – has caught the imagination of many a Hindi news channels. His colourful attires are as eye-catching as his claims to 'guess' the problems of his devotees and his declaration that India should be a 'Hindu Rashtra'.
But it's hard to ignore the 26-year-old self-styled chief priest of Madhya Pradesh's Bageshwar Dham temple, devoted to Lord Hanuman, for yet another reason.
Ahead of the state Assembly elections later this year, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alike are seemingly courting the now familiar face.
In a recent act, the Congress's state president and former Madhya Pradesh chief Minister Kamal Nath met with Shastri in the latter's hometown Chhatarpur. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, too, is scheduled to meet the godman in the coming days.
Many believe that for Kamal Nath, who has consistently portrayed himself as a devout Hindu, this may be an attempt to not land in an awkward position on the topic of Hindutva. For the BJP, it is business as usual.
With both the parties playing it for Hindutva, we examine the following questions:
Why is Dhirendra Krishna Shashtri in focus?
Why is the BJP reaching out to Shastri, yet remaining cautious?
Will the Congress' political flirtations with Shastri help the party's public perception?
Dhirendra Krishna Shashtri shot to fame in the last two years – and currently has a large number of followers. His core supporter base resides in the Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh – but his following has increased across the state, along with Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and some other parts of north India.
Local sources told The Quint that the ruling BJP is backing Shastri to fan the Hindutva rhetoric to create a divide among the OBCs and other communities who have, in recent years, especially after the 2018 Assembly elections, become more organised and politically aggressive.
A senior journalist, who did not want to be named, said that the cohesion among the OBC community and the emergence of leadership among these communities, including JAYS (a tribal outfit of youngsters), Bhim Army, among others, have forced the BJP to fan and ride the Hindutva wave ahead of the state elections.
Shastri, who is popular for his 'miracle' claims and his witty appearance on TV screens, is seen as "a good addition among the messengers of the right-wing whose actions and statements only further the cause of the BJP."
Shastri's forefathers, too, allegedly were in the same trade. But Shastri has been able to capture the religious sentiments far better than them and other present-day 'godmen'.
Recently in the news over accusations of promoting superstition, Shastri's comments have only helped him increase his fan base.
The incumbent BJP accepts and supports the rhetoric of Shastri as it goes along with their agenda. However, party sources claimed that they are "focusing on short-term goals, and not a full-fledged endorsement."
Talking to The Quint, BJP's media in-charge Lokendra Parashar said that they have always welcomed people who support the ideology of the party – and that Shastri is advocating what the BJP has always had in their hearts and actions.
A cautious BJP is letting things play out, sources within the party told The Quint, adding that the BJP does not want to propagate the idea that there is any partnership between Shastri and the party, but a mutual respect for the cause of Hindutva.
A party source in the state BJP said:
Kamal Nath's recent meeting with Shastri after the latter voiced his support for a 'Hindu Rashtra' got the state's political sphere buzzing.
Speaking to The Quint, Kamal Nath's media advisor Piyush Babele said that the former chief minister is a "true devotee" – and visits religious places wherever he goes.
When asked about Shastri's controversial statements on 'Hindu Rashtra' and his support for bulldozer action, Babele said:
Madhya Pradesh-based journalist-turned-political observer Deepak Tiwari opined that Kamal Nath's visit was a "calculated risk," adding that it could help the Congress in "countering the perception pushed by the BJP about the Congress being a 'pro-Muslim' party."
Sources in the Madhya Pradesh Congress told The Quint that Kamal Nath's recent visit to Bageshwar Dham was an attempt to ensure that he or the party is not perceived as anti-Hindu.
