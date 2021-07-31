Babul Supriyo Quits Politics, Says Cabinet Reshuffle Played Part in Move

West Bengal MP and former Union minister Babul Supriyo on Saturday, 31 August, announced his decision to quit politics.

In a Facebook post, Supriyo said he will be resigning from the post of Member of Parliament, too, and will leave his house (government-allotted residence) within one month.

"Goodbye, I'm not going to any political party. TMC, Congress, CPI(M), nobody has called me, I'm not going anywhere... One need not be in politics to do social work," he was quoted as saying.