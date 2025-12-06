How Babri Masjid Demolition Damaged Idea of India: A View from Punjab

The entire idea of a Hindu Rashtra today is built on the narrative of Mughal barbarism and the need for revenge. It is an emotional script where Hindu victimhood becomes the foundation of political power.

This pattern is also visible in popular cinema. Films such as The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story, JNU: Jahangir National University, Veer Savarkar, and even Paresh Rawal’s recent film The Taj Story, which claims there was a temple underneath the Taj Mahal, all carry the same message— Muslims harmed Hindus, Hindus have suffered, and it is time for retribution.

This cultural production feeds directly into majoritarian politics that thrives on grievance, rage, and the rewriting of history to justify the politics of the present.

But what does this message say to the Muslim citizens of this nation, who have been subjugated under this regime?