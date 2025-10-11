'4,505 Muslims Booked, 265 Arrested Pan-India, 89 Held in Bareilly': APCR Report.

"All over India, a total of 4,505 Muslims have been booked. And 265 Muslims have been arrested till 7 October," stated a recent report by the Association for Protection of Civil Rights released on Friday, 10 October.

The report titled, ‘I Love Muhammad’ Demonstrations in Bareilly. A Fact-Finding Report into Collective Punishment and Criminalizing Faith,' lays down the context of the crackdown on Muslims in Bareilly after Maulana Tauqeer Raza decided to submit a memorandum to the local authorities, pertaining to the ‘I Love Mohammad’ campaign last month.

"In a span of 30 days, 45 FIRs have been filed in 23 cities. All of them are against Muslims," reads the report.

The updated figure of the arrests in Bareilly reached 89 on 7 October. During the fact-finding visit, APCR stated that local lawyers said Muslims were being picked up in the Baradari area of Bareilly, and the locality is tense due to significant deployment of armed personnel in the area. The fact-finding team is of the opinion that the number of arrests will increase.