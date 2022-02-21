Assembly Polls: Almost 70% Polling in Punjab, Over 61% Turnout in UP Till 5 PM

Voters show their inked hands after polling
(Photo: PTI)
The 2022 Assembly elections in Punjab, which was held on Sunday, 20 February, saw a voter turnout of 69.65 percent till 5 pm. The state of Uttar Pradesh too saw its third phase of Assembly elections on this day for which over 61.61 percent votes were registered till 5 pm, according to official data, reported PTI.
The figures are as per the polling data updated by Election Commission's Voter Turnout App at mid-night.
The third phase of polls in Uttar Pradesh covered 16 districts and 59 Assembly constituencies spread across Bundelkhand, Awadh, and western UP, while the single phase elections in Punjab were held for all 117 assembly seats across 23 districts.
Results for the elections will be announced on 10 March along with the poll results for Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.
Speaking to IANS about the voter turnout in Punjab, an election officer said, "The voter turnout was 70 per cent with chances of the final figures likely to increase marginally. Rural areas saw high percentage of polling compared to urban ones."
Except some incidents of minor clashes, no major poll-related violence has been reported in the state of Punjab so far, reported IANS.
In Uttar Pradesh, till 5 pm, the highest voting of 69.61 percent was recorded at Lalitpur and the lowest polling of 56.14 percent was seen in Kanpur Nagar.
The 16 districts that went to the polls in the third phase included Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Kasganj, Hathras, Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat, Auraiya, Kannauj, Etawa, Farrukhabad, Jhansi, Jalaun, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba.
During the Assembly elections in 2017, Punjab saw a voter turnout of 77.4 percent while the polling percentage for 59 seats of UP was 62.21, that year.
In Punjab, the main contest is among the ruling Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which is contesting the polls in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party after breaking two-decade old ties with the BJP in 2020 over the farm laws. The BJP-Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) alliance is also in the fray, besides the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, comprising Punjab farmer bodies that had taken part in the agitation against the Centre's now repealed agricultural laws.
In the 2017 Assembly elections, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats in the 117-member Assembly, ousting the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.
The AAP had emerged as the second-largest party, winning 20 seats. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) won 15 seats, while the BJP, which had a coalition government with the Akali Dal in Punjab from 2007 to 2017, secured three seats.
In Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had swept Bundelkhand in 2017, the Samajwadi Party (SP) considers at least eight districts in this region – Mainpuri, Etawah, Firozabad, Kasganj, Etah, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, and Auraiya – as its strongholds.
SP chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav contested his maiden Assembly election from Karhal in Mainpuri against Union Minister and BJP candidate SP Singh Baghel on Sunday.
(With inputs from PTI, IANS, India Today)
