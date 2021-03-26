Assam Election: First Phase of Polling Could Decide Final Result 

As a result of the consolidation of these two vote banks, the results may be already clear in areas where these two sections are numerous. For instance if one takes Hojai district that votes in the second phase of polling, the Bengali Hindu-dominated Hojai seat looks clearly leaning towards the BJP while the AIUDF is likely to win big in neigbouring Jamunamukh where Muslims are more numerous.

This pattern is likely to be replicated in Barak Valley, Lower Assam and parts of Central Assam, where Bengali-speaking voters are decisive.

Similarly, the BJP is known to have a lead in the Kamrup Metropolitan region as well as in the Hill Districts, in both of which it did extremely well in the 2016 Assembly polls and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

All these areas will vote in the second and third phases.

This basically leaves just three regions where the outcome is less clear: Upper Assam, North Assam and Bodoland.

Two of these battleground regions will be voting in the first phase of polling on 27 March - Upper and North Assam.

Remember, in 2016, BJP had won 35 out of 47 seats that will be voting in the first phase of polling.