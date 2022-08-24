‘Hearing It From Media’: Ashok Gehlot on Talks About Offer of INC President Post

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot denies claim of being offered INC's presidential post.
(Photo: PTI)
Dismissing claims of being offered the presidential post of the Indian National Congress, Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday, 24 August, told reporters in Gujarat that he is 'hearing it from the media' and denied having any knowledge of the claim.
The Rajasthan Chief Minister also added that he is 'fulfilling duties that have been assigned' to him.
Before leaving for a medical check-up abroad, Sonia Gandhi held a closed-door meeting with Mr Gehlot on Tuesday and offered him the post, a report in The Hindu said.
After both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have stepped aside from taking the Congress presidential post, the party has to pick a chief by September 20. While Sonia Gandhi refused due to her health, Rahul Gandhi cited the party's loss in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections as the reason for his decision.
He also reportedly went ahead to add that it was time for Congress to be headed by a 'non-Gandhi'.
Gehlot, being one of the top "non-Gandhi" contenders for the post, asserted that Rahul Gandhi is best-suited for the role.
He said, "If Rahul Gandhi does not become the party president, it will be a disappointment for the Congressmen in the country. Many people will sit at home and we will suffer. He (Rahul Gandhi) should accept this post by himself, understanding the sentiments of the common Congress people in the country."
"The unanimous opinion is in support of his becoming the president. So, I think he should accept it. It is not about Gandhi or non-Gandhi family. It is the work of the organisation and no one is becoming a prime minister," he said.
(With inputs from The Hindu.)