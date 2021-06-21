'Aam Aadmi’s Policewala': Kejriwal Welcomes Ex-IG Pratap to AAP

With barely a year to go for the Punjab Assembly elections, the state's former Inspector General Kunwar Vijay Pratap joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, 21 June, reported news agency ANI.

Calling Pratap the ‘aam aadmi ka policewala’, Chief Minister Kejriwal welcomed the former cop to the party fold in Amritsar.