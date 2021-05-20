Storm in Kamal’s MNM: Two More Senior Functionaries Quit Party

On Thursday, 20 May, actor turned politician Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) faced yet another blow, with two more senior functionaries of the party quitting from their posts.

While entrepreneur and party general secretary C K Kumaravel resigned from the party on Thursday, another general secretary M Muruganandam had announced his resignation, just a day ago on Wednesday, 19 May.

Although Kumaravel did not make any fresh charges against Kamal, he said that there was some truth in the charges levelled against the party leadership by those who had quit earlier.