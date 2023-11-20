Chandrababu Naidu Granted Bail by Andhra Pradesh HC in Skill Development Case

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday, 20 November, granted regular bail to former state chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development case.

He is currently on interim bail till 28 November, which was granted to him by the court on 31 October on the grounds of ill health.

What is the case? The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president had been under judicial remand at the Rajahmundry Central Jail since 9 September for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation.

The CID had said earlier, "This case revolves around the establishment of clusters of Centers of Excellence (CoEs) in the state of Andhra Pradesh, with a total estimated project value of Rs 3,300 crores. The alleged fraud has caused huge loss to the Government of Andhra Pradesh in excess of Rs 300 crores."

What did the TDP say? "The High Court's judgement of granting bail to N Chandrababu Naidu is a tight slap to the ruling YSRCP and this proves that YSRCP is nothing less than a party of lies and political conspiracies," the TDP said in a statement on Monday.