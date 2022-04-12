Andhra Cabinet Reshuffle Sparks YSRCP Rebellion: 3 Aspects to Jagan's Gamble

The massive cabinet overhaul by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has triggered a small rebellion in the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).

From former home minister Mekathoti Sucharita to Jagan Mohan Reddy's kin Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, few of the 13 dropped ministers have raised the banner of revolt in the party.

Then supporters of dropped ministers like Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, Samineni Udayabhanu, K Paradhasarathi and Karanam Dharmasri reportedly staged demonstrations in their respective constituencies.

While the cabinet reshuffle was carried out in line with Jagan's pre-election promise of bringing in new faces in the middle of his term, the extent of the exercise has left a number of dropped ministers and their supporters feeling miffed.

All in all, the Andhra CM included 14 new ministers and retained 11 from previous cabinet, including the five deputy chief ministers.

There are three aspects to the entire cabinet reshuffle exercise.