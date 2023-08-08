Amit Shah Accuses Raghav Chadha of Fraud Regarding Motion on Delhi Services Bill

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, 7 August, alleged fraud in a motion moved by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha in connection with the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The allegation: Ahead of the vote on the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, Shah said that the names of five MPs had been included "fraudulently" in the motion and called for a probe into the matter by Parliament's Privilege Committee.

"Two MPs are now claiming that they did not second it. Sasmit Patra of the BJD said he never gave consent for inclusion in the motion. How could his name be taken," Shah said in the Upper House, leading to uproar.

What was the motion? The motion to send the Delhi services Bill to a Select Committee had been moved by Chadha on Monday.