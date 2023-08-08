Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: TMC MP Derek O'Brien Suspended from Rajya Sabha

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Both Houses of the Parliament saw ruckus on Tuesday, 8 August, while the Opposition demanded a discussion on the Manipur unrest under Rule 267.
Following a heated exchange with the Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar, TMC MP Derek O'brien was suspended from the House for the remaining period on the Monsoon session. The motion to suspend was moved by Piyush Goyal, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha.
The Lok Sabha, too, was adjourned moments after the proceedings commenced at 11:00 am.
A day after he was reinstated as a Lok Sabha MP, Rahul Gandhi will begin the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at 12:00 pm today.
Ahead of the discussion, the Bharatiya Janata Patyy (BJP) called a parliamentary party meeting where PM Narendra Modi reportedly said that the "arrogant alliance" needs to be countered by the NDA by a show of unity.
While the debate on the no-confidence motion will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, PM Modi will give his reply on Thursday, 10 August.
On Monday, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, that gives the Centre powers to control Delhi's bureaucracy, was passed in the Rajya Sabha after 8-hour-long discussions. The passage of the Bill has paved way for it to become a law following the President's nod.
INDIA floor leaders held a strategy meeting at 10 AM ahead of the no-confidence motion.
The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill, 2023 and the Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023 were passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
The Delhi services Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha after 131 members voted in favour of it, while 102 members voted against it.
Amit Shah alleged fraud in a motion moved by the AAP's Raghav Chadha in connection with the Delhi services Bill.
TMC MP Derek O'brien has been suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remaining period on the Monsoon session. O'Brien was suspended for "unruly behaviour unbecoming of a Member of Rajya Sabha."
Piyush Goyal, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha moves motion to suspend TMC MP Derek O'Brien.
Following a heated exchange between Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar and O'Brien, Goyal moved the motion for "continuously disturbing the proceedings of the House, disobeying the Chair and continuously creating disturbance in the House."
After several notices under Rule 267, Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar said the discussion is slated to happen under Rule 167.
"Let me find out where the Home Minister is. If the Opposition agrees, we can have a discussion on Manipur at 12:00 pm," said Piyush Goyal, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha.
Speaker Om Birla adjourned the Lok Sabha till 12:00 PM amid sloganeering by the Opposition merely two minutes after the session resumed.
The sessions of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resumed at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, 8 August.
Floor leaders of the INDIA grouping held a strategy meeting at 10:00 AM in the chamber of Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge.
The BJP called a parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday ahead of the vote.
A day after he was reinstated as a Lok Sabha MP, Rahul Gandhi will on Tuesday, 8 August, begin the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi-led NDA government.
