Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: TMC MP Derek O'Brien Suspended from Rajya Sabha

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Both Houses of the Parliament saw ruckus on Tuesday, 8 August, while the Opposition demanded a discussion on the Manipur unrest under Rule 267.

Following a heated exchange with the Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar, TMC MP Derek O'brien was suspended from the House for the remaining period on the Monsoon session. The motion to suspend was moved by Piyush Goyal, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha.

The Lok Sabha, too, was adjourned moments after the proceedings commenced at 11:00 am.