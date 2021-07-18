PM Chairs All-Party Meet Ahead of Parl Monsoon Session, Over 40 Leaders Present

PM Modi chaired the all-party meeting held on Sunday, ahead of the commencement of the Parliament's Monsoon Session. File photo.
More than 40 leaders from 33 parties attended the all-party meeting on Sunday, 18 July, and discussed which subjects should be brought up during the Monsoon session of the Parliament scheduled to begin on Monday, news agency ANI reported.
Sunday's meeting, chaired by PM Narendra Modi, was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien and DMK's Tiruchi Siva, among others.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that at the meeting, PM Modi told the attendees that the government is ready for healthy and meaningful discussion in Parliament on various issues, news agency PTI reported.
"He said that the government is ready to hold discussion on any subject if raised as per Parliamentary rules and procedures," Joshi said, according to ANI.
The prime minister reportedly said that all representatives' suggestions, including those from the Opposition are very valuable.
Since the pandemic began, three sessions of the Parliament – Budget, Monsoon and Winter – were curtailed. The Winter Session last year had to be cancelled. Last year, the Monsoon session, which usually starts in July, had begun in September.
This year's Monsoon Session comes after a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, with the daily cases having peaked at more than four lakh and deaths at more than 4,000. The wave was marked by a crippling shortage of hospital beds, medical oxygen, and essential medicines.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
