PM Chairs All-Party Meet Ahead of Parl Monsoon Session, Over 40 Leaders Present

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that at the meeting, PM Modi told the attendees that the government is ready for healthy and meaningful discussion in Parliament on various issues, news agency PTI reported.

"He said that the government is ready to hold discussion on any subject if raised as per Parliamentary rules and procedures," Joshi said, according to ANI.

The prime minister reportedly said that all representatives' suggestions, including those from the Opposition are very valuable.

Since the pandemic began, three sessions of the Parliament – Budget, Monsoon and Winter – were curtailed. The Winter Session last year had to be cancelled. Last year, the Monsoon session, which usually starts in July, had begun in September.

This year's Monsoon Session comes after a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, with the daily cases having peaked at more than four lakh and deaths at more than 4,000. The wave was marked by a crippling shortage of hospital beds, medical oxygen, and essential medicines.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)